Game of Thrones Rules Emmy Nominations
By Kelly K
|
Jul 13, 2018 @ 4:16 PM

The nominations for the 70th Primetime Emmys are in.

“Game of Thrones” topped yesterday’s Emmy nominations with 22 bids but the show is facing “The Handmaid’s Tale”, which got 20 bids/ HBO’s “Westworld” earned 21.

Streaming service Netflix captured the most nominations overall, 112, taking away a title that HBO held since 2001.

Donald Glover’s “Atlanta” was the top comedy nominee with 16 bids.

The Emmys ceremony airs Sept. 17 on NBC with Colin Jost and Michael Che of Saturday Night Live as hosts.

