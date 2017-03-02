Game of Clones?

The UK just announced a new dating show that allows contestants to design their “perfect” mate and then date 10 of the “clones” which are literally just people who meet the criteria that the contestant chose. They’re able to choose their perfect person’s hair and eye color, body build and tons more. The clones then move into a swanky apartment, kinda like they do on the bachelor, and put their relationships to the test!

The show is currently only airing in the UK but I SERIOUSLY hope it comes to the US. I will TOTALLY be binge watching this one.