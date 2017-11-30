FYI…We’ve Been Singing T-Pain Songs All Wrong
By Kelly K
|
Nov 30, 2017 @ 7:52 AM

Apparently we have been singing T-Pain’s “Buy U A Drank” wrong this whole time. Turns out that in the chorus, when everyone thinks he’s saying, “I’ma buy you a drank / ooh wee I’ma take you home with me,” the lyrics are actually, “I’ma buy you a drank / Then I’ma take you home.”  It must have irked him because he tweeted about it.

We’ve also been botching “All I Do Is Win,”

