FYI…We’ve Been Singing T-Pain Songs All Wrong

Apparently we have been singing T-Pain’s “Buy U A Drank” wrong this whole time. Turns out that in the chorus, when everyone thinks he’s saying, “I’ma buy you a drank / ooh wee I’ma take you home with me,” the lyrics are actually, “I’ma buy you a drank / Then I’ma take you home.” It must have irked him because he tweeted about it.

It’s “and then” not “ooh wee” but really it’s whatever you want it to be just enjoy the song however you hear it. I just appreciate you listening. #BuyUADrank #THANX — T-Pain (@TPAIN) November 29, 2017

We’ve also been botching “All I Do Is Win,”

I don’t wanna throw another wrench in your childhood but also it’s “Everybody hands go UP……… and they stay there……. AND THEY SAY YEAH” sorry 😐 #AlliDoIsWin I’m from #Tallahassee bro. That’s just how some of us talk. — T-Pain (@TPAIN) November 29, 2017

