FYI…The Rock Is Definitely NOT Running For Prez

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was kicking around the idea of running for president in 2020, but he pretty much just officially SHUT THAT DOWN.

He told Vanity Fair this week that he’ll stick to shooting movies…NOT shooting for the White House gig.

He said: ”Unfortunately I don’t see it happening in 2020. It’s a position that requires years of hard work and experience to learn the skills. There’s a lot of ground to cover, and due to my schedule, it’s not possible in 2020. I have so much respect for the position. It’s something that I seriously considered. What I need is time to go out and learn.”







