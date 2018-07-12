FYI…The Rock Is Definitely NOT Running For Prez

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was kicking around the idea of running for president in 2020, but he pretty much just officially SHUT THAT DOWN.
He told Vanity Fair this week that he’ll stick to shooting movies…NOT shooting for the White House gig.
He said: ”Unfortunately I don’t see it happening in 2020. It’s a position that requires years of hard work and experience to learn the skills. There’s a lot of ground to cover, and due to my schedule, it’s not possible in 2020. I have so much respect for the position. It’s something that I seriously considered. What I need is time to go out and learn.”
Interesting piece from The Washington Post on if I ran for POTUS I could actually win. Writer Alyssa Rosenberg did some pretty good research into my background (slave descendants fighting for their freedom, Revolutionary War etc). Much more to uncover but well done. 👍🏾 More and more pieces like this are popping up due to the Presidential election and they’re cool/fun to read… I care DEEPLY about our county… and the idea of one day becoming President to create real positive impact and global change is very alluring. Buuuuut until that possible day, the most important thing right now is strong honest leadership from our current and future leaders of this country. Thanks again Washington Post. 🇺🇸 💪🏾