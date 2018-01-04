FYI…Snoop Dogg Has A Hot Son Who Is Now A Model
By Kelly K
|
Jan 4, 2018 @ 8:15 PM
12/30/2016 - Snoop Dogg - Snoop Dogg's "Puff Puff Pass" Concert Afterparty at Vanity Nightclub in Las Vegas on December 30, 2016 - Vanity Nightclub at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Las Vegas, NV, USA - Keywords: DJ Snoopadelic, vertical, black long sleeve shirt, gold necklace, pendant, jewelry, jewellery, dreadlocks, braids, sunglasses, facial hair, goatee, beard, man, rap artist, celebrity, celebrities, person, people, arts culture and entertainment, Nevada Orientation: Portrait Face Count: 1 - False - Photo Credit: PRN / PRPhotos.com - Contact (1-866-551-7827) - Portrait Face Count: 1

We are living in a world where Snoop Dogg’s son is a fashion model. Cordell Broadus will be featured in a Kenneth Cole campaign next month.

He also wants to make movies and has a YouTube channel, Film School Productions…

Before all this, he played football at UCLA.

 

MORE HERE

Related Content

Over 40 Fans Hurt After Railing Collapse At Snoop ...
JLo Is The Latest Guess Girl
We Want To Be Invited To Snoop And Martha’s ...
Does It Surprise You The Cast of Snoop Dogg’...
Snoop, Martha and Anna Kendrick Play Never Have I ...
Snoop Dogg Repped Louisville at Show
Comments