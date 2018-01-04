FYI…Snoop Dogg Has A Hot Son Who Is Now A Model

12/30/2016 - Snoop Dogg - Snoop Dogg's "Puff Puff Pass" Concert Afterparty at Vanity Nightclub in Las Vegas on December 30, 2016 - Vanity Nightclub at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Las Vegas, NV, USA - Keywords: DJ Snoopadelic, vertical, black long sleeve shirt, gold necklace, pendant, jewelry, jewellery, dreadlocks, braids, sunglasses, facial hair, goatee, beard, man, rap artist, celebrity, celebrities, person, people, arts culture and entertainment, Nevada Orientation: Portrait Face Count: 1 - False - Photo Credit: PRN / PRPhotos.com - Contact (1-866-551-7827) - Portrait Face Count: 1

We are living in a world where Snoop Dogg’s son is a fashion model. Cordell Broadus will be featured in a Kenneth Cole campaign next month.

He also wants to make movies and has a YouTube channel, Film School Productions…

Before all this, he played football at UCLA.

