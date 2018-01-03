Frozen Niagara Falls Is A Thing Of Beauty

It’s cold…. everywhere! Century-old records are being broken because of the dangerously low temperatures all over the country.

But these pictures and video coming from a frozen Niagara Falls are beautiful.

BLOG: Tracking another cold front moving over the next 24 hours. Just as we trrrry to warm back up. Here's the latest cold pattern update…https://t.co/s3zmtxZvOL pic.twitter.com/S1MEoOda0G — Brian Goode WAVE-TV (@BGoodeWAVE3) January 2, 2018

The National Weather Service issued wind chill advisories and freeze warnings for most of the US.. even the deep south. Yesterday it was 14 in Atlanta and 26 as far south as New Orleans. Temperatures fell to 8 degrees near Cullman, Alabama, and 20 degrees in Mobile, Alabama. In Georgia, it was 2 degrees in Toccoa.

Here are six other standout temperature readings from this week: