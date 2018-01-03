Frozen Niagara Falls Is A Thing Of Beauty

It’s cold…. everywhere! Century-old records are being broken because of the dangerously low temperatures all over the country.
But these pictures and video coming from a frozen Niagara Falls are beautiful.
BLOG: Tracking another cold front moving over the next 24 hours. Just as we trrrry to warm back up.
Here's the latest cold pattern update…https://t.co/s3zmtxZvOL pic.twitter.com/S1MEoOda0G
— Brian Goode WAVE-TV (@BGoodeWAVE3) January 2, 2018
The National Weather Service issued wind chill advisories and freeze warnings for most of the US.. even the deep south. Yesterday it was 14 in Atlanta and 26 as far south as New Orleans. Temperatures fell to 8 degrees near Cullman, Alabama, and 20 degrees in Mobile, Alabama. In Georgia, it was 2 degrees in Toccoa.
Here are six other standout temperature readings from this week:
- In Aberdeen, SD, the mercury dropped to a record-breaking minus 32 degrees. The city’s previous New Year’s Day record had stood for 99 years.
- In Nebraska, temperatures hit 15 below zero before midnight Sunday in Omaha, breaking a record low dating to 1884. Omaha officials cited the forecast in postponing the 18th annual New Year’s Eve Fireworks Spectacular that draws around 30,000 people.
- It was colder in Des Moines, Iowa, where city officials closed a downtown outdoor ice skating plaza and said it wouldn’t reopen until the city emerged from sub-zero temperatures. The temperature hit 20 below zero early Monday, with the wind chill dipping to negative 31 degrees.
- The weather service said temperatures in Indianapolis yesterday tied a record low of minus 12 degrees for Jan. 2 set in 1887. Indianapolis Public Schools canceled classes for all its campuses due to the cold.
- And in Duluth, Minn., a city known for its bitter cold winters, the wind chill dipped to 36 below zero.