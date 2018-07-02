Freebies This 4th of July

Peabo Bryson performs during the Centennial Olympic Park's 4th of July Celebration at Centennial Olympic Park on Saturday, July 4, 2015, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP)

See below for the list of food freebies and retail sales for the 4th holiday.

4th of July Freebies:

BJ’s Brewhouse: Through July 15, buy one adult entree and any two beverages and get a second adult entree for half off. Dine-in orders only. One offer per table, per visit. The coupon for this offer is available on BJ’s website.

Bruegger’s: On July 3 and 4, get red, white and blue bagels (individually or as part of a bagel sandwich).

Burger King: Just in time for the Fourth of July (and for a limited time only), Burger King will be serving the American Brewhouse King Sandwich. The sandwich ($6.19) features two flame-grilled patties, three half-strips of bacon, onions, tavern sauce, American cheese and mayo. See details.

Cracker Barrel: Order from the special Campfire menu through July 15. The menu features camping favorites, including BBQ Pork, seasoned corn on the cob and even s’mores.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: July 2 to July 6, get a BOGO special the Flavors Across America sandwich series when you show your local ID. The six Flavors Across America sandwiches are inspired by Southern, Southwestern and Midwestern flavors. Order one of these at regular price and get a second free.

Hungry Howie’s: On July 1 to July 4, buy a one-topping large pizza at regular menu price and get a one-topping medium pizza for just $0.04. Participating locations only. Plus, for a limited time, get free Howie Bread with online orders over $12.

Krispy Kreme: Through July 4, get the limited-time Freedom Ring donut — a classic glazed donut decorated with a red, white and blue icing drizzle and sprinkles. See details.

Logan’s Roadhouse: The Smokin’ Summer Block Party menu is available for a limited time and includes bacon on a stick, grilled peaches ‘n’ cream, PBR beer-brined BBQ chicken and more. See the menu.

Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouses: Special summer BBQ flavors will be available July 4 at Ponderosa and Bonanza locations, including Honey BBQ, Bacon Crusted and Hawaiian Luau.

Quiznos: July 1 to July 8, members of the Quizno’s Toasty Points loyalty program can get a BOGO deal on BBQ Pulled Pork subs. Order either Southern Style BBQ Pulled Pork or Spicy Chipotle BBQ Pulled Pork and get another BBQ Pork sub free. You must download the Toasty Points app to redeem the offer.

4th of July Retail Sales:



Storewide Sales

Macy’s: Get 20% off during the Fourth of July sale (June 28 to July 8) plus free shipping on orders over $49.

World Market: Use coupon code SUMMER10 to get 10% off orders over $65 plus free shipping. The sale runs June 28 to July 4.

Clothing and Accessories

7 for All Mankind: Take $100 off orders over $300 with code HELLOSUN June 27 to July 4.

American Eagle: Get up to 50% off the summer collection (including jeans and short) July 1 to July 4.

Athleta: Sale items will be an extra 20% off July 4 (12:01 a.m. ET to 11:59 p.m. PT). Use coupon code EXTRA20.

Bloomingdale’s: Get an extra 20% off clearance items from June 28 to July 4 with code SAVE20.

BCBG: Get 50% off any order June 29 to July 8.

Sears: Through June 30, get up to 50% off clothing and footwear (savings range from 10% to 50%). Plus, get up to 50% off sandals for the entire family.

Crocs: Get 25% off any order June 26 to July 5. Use promo code EXTRA10 to get another 10% off.

DKNY: Take 25% off any order with code JULY4TH between June 28 and July 8.

Famous Footwear: Buy one get one 50% off on clearance items July 2 to 11.

Neiman Marcus Last Call: Get up to 70% off any order June 29 to July 4.

Macy’s: Macy’s will be offering a slew of clothing discounts during Fourth of July week. Get 50% off plus an additional 30% off men’s swimwear with promo code FRIEND starting June 28 until July 5. Plus, get 60% off dresses.

ShoeMall: Get 30% off orders over $30 plus free shipping with code SMJULY4 on July 4.

Stride Rite: Clearance items are up to 50% off June 29 through July 9.

Tahari: Get 40% off any order July 2 to July 4.

Threads 4 Thought: Get 40% off regular-priced items with code FREEDOM40 on July 1 to July 5.

Vera Bradley: Get 25% off travel items and free shipping on any order June 28 to July 8.

Mattresses

DreamCloud Sleep: Order by July 4 and get $200 off a DreamCloud mattress.

Mattress Firm: Between June 27 and July 10, Mattress Firm will offer the following deals (shop the sale here):

NECTAR Sleep: Order by July 4 and get $125 off a NECTAR mattress plus two free NECTAR pillows.

Nest Bedding: The Nest Bedding 4th of July sale runs June 26 through July 4. With the purchase of any mattress, get a set of Luxury Brushed Microfiber Sheets. Plus, get $100 to $150 off, depending on which mattress you buy.

Sears: Get up to 60% off top-brand mattresses (plus cash back, special financing and free delivery on certain brands).

Home

Home Depot: Shop the Red, White and Blue Savings event June 21 through July 4. Deals include:

Lowe’s: The Lowe’s Fourth of July sale runs June 27 to July 9. Tons of items, from grills, to storage, to smart home devices and more will be marked down. Highlights include:

-15% off Char-Broil Commercial Series grills

-Up to 40% off select patio furniture and outdoor decor

-$100 off select Rubbermaid storage sheds

-Four for $6 fence pickets

-$20 off Iris Security Packs

Oreck: Get 20% off any order and 15% off accessories July 1 to 4.

Overstock: The 4th of July Blowout Sale runs until July 9 at 11:59 p.m. And features up to 70% off various items. Discounts include up to 20% off area rugs and 20% off patio items.

Target: Get up to 30% off plus an extra 15% off on patio items, furniture and rugs. Sale runs June 29 to July 4. Use promo code AMERICA.

Saks Fifth Avenue: Shop the Fourth of July sale (June 26 to July 5) and get up to 30% off on select bedding, bath and kitchen items.

Sears: The Sears Fourth of July event features up to 40% off appliances (June 24 to July 7).

West Elm: Get 20% off furniture and rugs from June 29 through July 5.

Tech

Sony: Sony’s Life Space UX sale runs through July 28 and features light and sound products. Highlights of the sale include $150 off the Portable Ultra Short Throw Projector ($849 down from $999.99); $200 off glass Sound Speakers ($599 down from $799) and $100 off LD Bulb Speakers ($139 down from $239). Browse the sale here.

Beauty

bareMinerals: Get free shipping on any order placed from June 27 to July 4.

BeautyStoreDepot: Use promo code FOURTH during the Independence Day sale (which runs through July 4) to get 20% off any order plus free shipping.

Benefit Cosmetics: Get a free “summer vacation weekender bag” on orders over $79. Promo runs June 26 to July 9, while supplies last.

The Body Shop: Hair products are 30% off July 3 to July 12.

Kiehl’s: Get three free deluxe samples when you order more than $50 worth of products with promo code FIREWORK. This promo runs June 28 to July 4.

Origins: Get free shipping on all orders June 29 (6 a.m. ET) to July 5 (6 a.m. ET).

Perfumania: Get $5 off orders over $55, $15 off orders over $100 and $25 off orders over $150 with discount code JULY on July 2 to July 5.