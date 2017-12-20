This Fraternity House Is Legally Drunk

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 29, 2004 file photo, a bartender serves two mugs of beer at a tavern in Montpelier, Vt. College-age drinkers average nine drinks when they get drunk, government health officials said Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2012. That surprising statistic is part of a new report highlighting the dangers of binge drinking, which usually means four to five drinks at a time. Overall, about 1 in 6 U.S. adults surveyed said they had binged on alcohol at least once in the previous month, though it was more than 1 in 4 for those ages 18 to 34. And that's likely an underestimate. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot)

Police: There was so much alcohol being consumed, the air inside the house registered on the breathalyzer.

That’s something you don’t read every day! A frat party in Bethesda, Maryland was broken up by police last month. Apparently, there was so much alcohol being consumed in the house, that the air inside the house registered a .01 on the brethalyzer. Go home, home…you’re drunk!