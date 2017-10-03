Frankie And Witney Channel Britney And Justin On DWTS
By Kelly K
Oct 3, 2017 @ 7:50 AM

Frankie Muniz always wanted to be in a boy band…and last night on DWTS, he got to be.  Sort of.  It was “guilty pleasures” night.  We’re just super stoked they honored the matching denim outfits Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake wore back in the day!  #daymade

Other highlights…(Nick gets style points for this)

They should just go ahead and give the mirror ball trophy to Jordan Fisher because he’s UH-MAZING.

And HOLY CRAP JOHN CENA SHOWED UP TO SUPPORT HIS FIANCEE NIKKI BELLA!!!

 

 

