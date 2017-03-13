Frankie McDonald says to be prepared, especially if you’re on the East Coast, for this winter storm coming the next few days.

He says:

Major Winter Storm is on its way for Maryland on Tuesday March 14, 2017 and it will bring 6 to 12 Inches of Snow or More and the Winds will be Very Strong that will Cause Blowing and Drifting Snow and the Storm will Intensify off the East Coast of the United States Especially in Baltimore and Washington DC and Streets, Roads, Highways and the Interstate Highways will be Snow Covered and the Major Winter Storm will Start on Monday March 13, 2017 During Night time Hours and it will Cause Big waves Crashing the Beaches and Shores of Maryland. People in Maryland Be Prepared Have your Winter Boots, Winter Jackets, Hats, Gloves, Scarfs and Ski Pants Ready. Order your Pizzas and Chinese Food and Buy Cases of Pepsi and Coke. Do your Grocery Shopping Don’t wait until the Last Minute Do it Right Now. Have your Smartphones, Cell Phones, Laptops and Tablets Charged and Have your 3G and 4G Internet Ready. When you are Driving your Car and Slow Down so you Don’t Get in the Car Accident. When you are Walking Be Very Careful while you are Walking So you Don’t Slip and Fall. Have your Furnaces Ready and Turn on the Furnaces to Keep the House Warm. Drink Lots of Green Tea, White Tea, Red Tea and Drink Lots of Green Tea to Keep you Warm. Have your Extra Blankets Ready to Keep you Warm. Have your Shovels, Snow Scoops, Snow Blowers, Snow Plows and Salt Trucks Ready. If you Have anybody Living in Maryland Be Prepared for the Major Winter Storm on Tuesday March 14, 2017. Take Care and Stay Safe and Don’t Get Caught in the Major Winter Storm Stay Warm and Be Safe.

Frankie the weatherman has been helping us for over a year now.