Frankie Muniz’s Cat Destroyed His Home In The Most Cat-Like Way

Close up image of a ginger cat sleeping on a bed, looking content and happy

Frankie Muniz has had a really bad week. He was just in France attending his uncle’s funeral, only to come home and find his cat accidentally turned on a faucet and flooded his home.

He tweeted about it saying, “Everything I own, destroyed. Every wall, piece of artwork, personal photos, furniture… All because my cat accidentally turned on a sink a few days ago while we were gone.”

But then it got worse…

That’s awful!!!

 

