Frankie Muniz’s Cat Destroyed His Home In The Most Cat-Like Way

Frankie Muniz has had a really bad week. He was just in France attending his uncle’s funeral, only to come home and find his cat accidentally turned on a faucet and flooded his home.

I arrived home from my uncle's funeral to find 4 of my 5 story brownstone home under 3 feet of water. Everything I own, destroyed. Every wall, piece of artwork, personal photos, furniture… All because my cat accidentally turned on a sink a few days ago while we were gone. — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) November 15, 2018

He tweeted about it saying, “Everything I own, destroyed. Every wall, piece of artwork, personal photos, furniture… All because my cat accidentally turned on a sink a few days ago while we were gone.”

But then it got worse…

Just woke up to fire alarms and had to evacuate the hotel we are staying in because of what happened to our house. This has been an eventful week. — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) November 17, 2018

