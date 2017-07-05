Fox Is Firing Up a New Singing Competition To Take On Idol

So how is Fox dealing with ABC bringing back “American Idol”? By firing up their own new singing competition of course! Their new show is going to pick four finalists in the first episode.

New contestants then challenge the finalists each week to steal one of the four slots. The winner is named in the season finale. The show has been being shopped internationally under the title “The Final Four,” but will not air in the U.S. under that name to avoid confusion with the NCAA college basketball tournaments.

