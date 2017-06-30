Fourth of July DRANKS With Brown-Forman

It was a Fourth of July paaaaarty with Brown-Forman Cocktail Enthusiast, Cammie King!
First up, the “Poolside Sparkler”
- 1 oz. Finlandia vodka
- 2 oz. Pineapple Juice
- 4 oz. Korbel Brut
- Pineapple wedge
Pour vodka and pineapple juice into a shaker with ice. Shake, and strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice, or a martini glass (straight up). Top with KORBEL. Garnish with a pineapple wedge and enjoy!
Then we had the “Chambord Spritz”
- 1.5 oz. Chambord Liqueur
- 4 oz. dry white wine
- Soda water
Combine Chambord, white wine and soda over fresh ice in a glass. Garnish with a raspberry and festive straw. Enjoy!
If you want non-alcoholic options: simply top a glass of soda water or lemonade with blue and red berries and garnish with a festive straw.
Red + Blue Fruit Skewers
Simply stack blueberries and raspberries on skewers and serve as both cocktail garnishes and festive grab-and-go bites for guests. This is a healthy and colorful way to toast the fourth!
Smores Station
- Graham crackers
- Marshmallows
- Chocolate pieces (even your favorite candy bars!)
A fun and interactive food item for guests of all ages, a Smores Bar is the perfect fit for your Fourth of July festivities. Just set out a variety of smores ingredients and toppings and allow guests to serve themselves and make their own treats.