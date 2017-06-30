Fourth of July DRANKS With Brown-Forman

It was a Fourth of July paaaaarty with Brown-Forman Cocktail Enthusiast, Cammie King!

First up, the “Poolside Sparkler”

1 oz. Finlandia vodka

2 oz. Pineapple Juice

4 oz. Korbel Brut

Pineapple wedge

Pour vodka and pineapple juice into a shaker with ice. Shake, and strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice, or a martini glass (straight up). Top with KORBEL. Garnish with a pineapple wedge and enjoy!

Then we had the “Chambord Spritz”

1.5 oz. Chambord Liqueur

4 oz. dry white wine

Soda water

Combine Chambord, white wine and soda over fresh ice in a glass. Garnish with a raspberry and festive straw. Enjoy!

If you want non-alcoholic options: simply top a glass of soda water or lemonade with blue and red berries and garnish with a festive straw.

Red + Blue Fruit Skewers

Simply stack blueberries and raspberries on skewers and serve as both cocktail garnishes and festive grab-and-go bites for guests. This is a healthy and colorful way to toast the fourth!

Smores Station

Graham crackers

Marshmallows

Chocolate pieces (even your favorite candy bars!)

A fun and interactive food item for guests of all ages, a Smores Bar is the perfect fit for your Fourth of July festivities. Just set out a variety of smores ingredients and toppings and allow guests to serve themselves and make their own treats.