“I may not have given you the gift of life, but life surely gave me the gift of you.”

I’m not crying you’re crying.

This sweet four-year-old, Gage, cried little tears of joy as his new stepmom read her vows to him and his father during their wedding ceremony. US Marine Corps Sergeant Joshua Newville and Senior Airman Emily Leeha were married this past weekend in New York.

When I either see a child or a grown man cry tears of joy, I LOSE IT. This is so so sweet.

Congrats to the new family!