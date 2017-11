He just wants to make people smile! A man in Riverside, California has been dressing up as Forrest Gump and running around the city taking photos with people.

He’s got a fake beard, red shorts and a red “Bubba Gump” hat and is the same outfit worn by Tom Hanks in the movie, “Forrest Gump.”

The man would only identify himself as Forrest Gump and said his runs dressed as Forrest is something that makes people smile.