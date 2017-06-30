Former WKU Tight End Mitchell Henry Lost Battle With Leukemia

Former WKU and NFL tight end Mitchell Henry passed away following a battle with leukemia. He was 24 years old.

From WKU Press Release:

“It is with great sadness that we learned of Mitchell’s passing this morning,” Director of Athletics Todd Stewart said. “Mitchell was as committed to his teammates, his University, his friends and his family as anyone you will ever find, and we were so fortunate to have him as part of our Hilltopper family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, his lovely wife Madison, and all of those who were blessed to have known Mitchell.”

Henry, a star at Elizabethtown High School during his prep days, was a standout tight end for the Hilltoppers from 2011-14 and was an integral part of WKU’s rise up the FBS ranks. During Henry’s time on The Hill, the Hilltoppers secured their first winning season at the FBS level (2011), first FBS bowl appearance (2012) and first FBS bowl wins (2014).

For his career, Henry tallied 1,094 yards on 78 catches with 12 touchdowns, enjoying his most productive season as a senior. A true ironman, Henry played in 47 games over his four-year career with 22 starts, including a career-best nine in his final campaign.

Following his career on The Hill, Henry signed free agent deals with the Green Bay Packers, the Denver Broncos, and the Baltimore Ravens. Henry saw action in two regular season games with the Broncos in 2015.