A Former Pussycat Doll Has Harsh Words About Being In The Group…

07/02/2014 - Kaya Jones - "Xperience the EZ Way" AME Networking Mixer at W Hotel in Los Angeles on July 2, 2014

A former member of the Pussycat Dolls is making some bold claims in a series of tweets.

My truth.I wasn’t in a girl group. I was in a prostitution ring.Oh & we happened to sing & be famous. While everyone who owned us made the $ — KAYA (@KayaJones) October 13, 2017

She said she kept a journal of everything that happened.

She claimed group creator Robin Antin and the record label made all the money while the girls made $500 a week. Antin called the allegations are “disgusting, ridiculous lies” adding that Jones is, “clearly looking for her 15 minutes.”

