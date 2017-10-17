A Former Pussycat Doll Has Harsh Words About Being In The Group…

A former member of the Pussycat Dolls is making some bold claims in a series of tweets.
My truth.I wasn’t in a girl group. I was in a prostitution ring.Oh & we happened to sing & be famous. While everyone who owned us made the $
— KAYA (@KayaJones) October 13, 2017
She said she kept a journal of everything that happened.
She claimed group creator Robin Antin and the record label made all the money while the girls made $500 a week. Antin called the allegations are “disgusting, ridiculous lies” adding that Jones is, “clearly looking for her 15 minutes.”