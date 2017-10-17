A Former Pussycat Doll Has Harsh Words About Being In The Group…
By Kelly K
|
Oct 17, 2017 @ 7:53 AM
07/02/2014 - Kaya Jones - "Xperience the EZ Way" AME Networking Mixer at W Hotel in Los Angeles on July 2, 2014 - W Hotel - Los Angeles, CA, USA - Keywords: The Pussycat Dolls Orientation: Portrait Face Count: 1 - False - Photo Credit: Tatiana Davidov / PRPhotos.com - Contact (1-866-551-7827) - Portrait Face Count: 1

A former member of the Pussycat Dolls is making some bold claims in a series of tweets.

She said she kept a journal of everything that happened.

She claimed group creator Robin Antin and the record label made all the money while the girls made $500 a week. Antin called the allegations are “disgusting, ridiculous lies” adding that Jones is, “clearly looking for her 15 minutes.”

FULL STORY HERE

 

