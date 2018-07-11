Former Louisville Basketball Players are Suing The NCAA

The Louisville Cardinals mascot performs during the second half of an NCAA college basketball tournament game in the Round of 32, Sunday, March 22, 2015, in Seattle. Louisville beat Northern Iowa 66-53. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Former Louisville basketball players including Luke Hancock are suing the NCAA over the vacation of the 2013 National Championship and 2012 Final Four.

Cardinals Captain and 2013 Final Four Most Outstanding Player Luke Hancock, along with 4 team mates have filed a lawsuit describing the NCAA as a “morally bankrupt organization that exploits student athletes”.

There are no monetary damages being sought in the case. Instead Hancock, Gorgui Dieng, Tim Henderson, Stephan Van Treese and Mike Marra are seeking to have the Championship reinstated and Luke’s MVP reinstated. The players have been quoted as saying:

“If all we get is this championship back for Louisville, and the players, and the city, and Luke’s MVP back, that’s going to be plenty pay for us.”

