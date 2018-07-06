Former Card, Lamar Jackson is Doing Big Things
By Ben Davis
|
Jul 6, 2018 @ 3:26 PM

On the field AND in Madden ’19!

The Baltimore Ravens knew what they were getting when they drafted Heisman Trophy winning, former Cardinal QB, Lamar Jackson.  A well-rounded athlete who is FAST!

When an early version of EA Sport’s “Madden ’19” came out, Lamar was upset with the speed rating the game gave him.  I mean, how are you going to give him an 88??

So, EA Sports finally realized who they were dealing with and went back and gave him a speed rating of 91, which is the highest for a quarterback!

