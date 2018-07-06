Former Card, Lamar Jackson is Doing Big Things

On the field AND in Madden ’19!

The Baltimore Ravens knew what they were getting when they drafted Heisman Trophy winning, former Cardinal QB, Lamar Jackson. A well-rounded athlete who is FAST!

When an early version of EA Sport’s “Madden ’19” came out, Lamar was upset with the speed rating the game gave him. I mean, how are you going to give him an 88??

So, EA Sports finally realized who they were dealing with and went back and gave him a speed rating of 91, which is the highest for a quarterback!

Rookie Lamar Jackson is the fastest QB on Madden 19