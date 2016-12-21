Forget Milk & Cookies, What Is The Best Beer & Snack For Santa?

I’d say we can assume the Santa may get a little tired of the same old milk and cookie combo. America’s Test Kitchen co-host Bridget Lancaster helps you change the game a little with the best beer/food combos for Santa.

The Splendidtable.org gave these tips on pairing the perfect compliments for Santa:

1. Kölsch

German-style Kölsch ales are pale, lightly-malted beers. Pair it with a plate of cheese, meats, olives, and pickles.

Popular examples: Früh Kölsch, Sion Kölsch, Sunner Kölsch

2. IPA (India Pale Ale)

IPA is a heavily hopped ales. These aromas and flavors may be citrusy, piney, floral, earthy, or spicy. As such, IPAs tend to pair well with spicy foods – Indian, Mexican, or Thai. Or spiced nuts tossed with cardamom and a bit of cayenne.

Popular examples: Bell’s Two-Hearted Ale, Fat Heads Head Hunter IPA, Firestone Walker Union Jack, Lagunitas IPA, Stone IPA

3. Wee Heavy

Wee Heavy is a strong Scottish ale, very malt-forward and sweet. Pair this malty treat with strong-flavored cheeses like Gorgonzola or ripe-aged cheddar.

Popular examples: Belhaven Wee Heavy, Gordon Highland Scotch Ale, McEwan’s Scotch Ale, Traquair House Ale

4. Milk Stout

Milk stout has a heavier roasted flavor, almost toasted. It’s also a little bit sweeter. It has a bit of a sweet aftertaste with a gentle flavor and aroma. This is the perfect beer to go with a chocolate chip cookie, or any chocolate dessert.

Popular examples: Left Hand Milk Stout, Mackeson’s XXX Stout, Samuel Adams Cream Stout

Here are my suggestions for Santa (<cough cough> wifey):

5. Stella Artois

A light Belgian beer with a smooth, yet slightly bitter bite to it. It pairs well with a good steaks and mashed potatoes. Or a full bag of chips and a football game. For the classy, yet still manly couch referee.

6. Four Roses Small Barrell & Coke

For that smooth barrel smoky flavored bourbon over ice and refreshing coca-cola to top it off. This pairs well with buffalo wings and no screaming kids in the living room. A great way to relax and unwind after all the chaos of presents and screaming is over.