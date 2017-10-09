The Foo Fighters Say Carpool Karaoke Isn’t As Fun As It Looks

The Foo Fighters said filming Carpool Karaoke wasn’t as fun as it looked. They need to shut their pie holes right now because we all need it to be as fun as we think it is. Guitarist Pat Smear said, “By hour three in dude’s car, it got less fun. When we stopped at Guitar Center, that felt like we were done, but it was like, ‘this is halfway.’”

Dave Grohl said it was “a little uncomfortable,” but it wasn’t James Corden’s fault. They did covers of The Ramones and Rick Astley but they didn’t use it and they don’t know why.



