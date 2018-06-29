Follow Up: Woman Drives With Ex On Hood Of Car On Highway
By Ben Davis
|
Jun 29, 2018 @ 9:24 AM

We now know a little more about this bizarre viral video.

24 year-old Patresha Isidore was charged with a misdemeanor for driving 20 miles at speeds of up to 70mph, with her ex-boyfriend, Junior Francis clinging to the hood of their 2010 Mercedes!!

Apparently they had an argument because both needed to use the car Sunday night. When she attempted to leave, Junior jumped on the hood and the rest is history. Junior didn’t want to press charges and claims they have a 5-year-old daughter together and have a “complicated relationship.”

You wild, Florida.

