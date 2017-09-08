What This Florida Man Did For Another Person is Amazing

In this geocolor image GOES-16 satellite image taken Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, at 11:45 UTC, sunlight, from the right, illuminates Hurricane Irma as the storm approaches Cuba and Florida. Cuba evacuated tourists from beachside resorts and Floridians emptied stores of plywood and bottled water after Hurricane Irma left at least 20 people dead and thousands homeless on a devastated string of Caribbean islands and spun toward Florida for what could be a catastrophic blow this weekend. (NOAA via AP)

A man named Ramon Santiago bought the last generator at a Lowes in the Conway area of Orlando, then gave it to someone who needed it more.

Pam Brekke had been feverishly searching all over Florida in the hopes of locating a generator. Hurricane Irma is on the way and with her, the promise of lost power. To most people, the loss of power is just a frustrating loss in first world luxuries. However, Pam’s father is on an oxygen machine and the loss of power to her home would also mean the loss of her father.

Upon hearing the news that a Lowes in the Conway area of Orlando was receiving a delivery of 216 generators, Pam sped 30 miles from her home in Sanford to the Lowes that was receiving the delivery. Once there, she learned that they had all been purchased. She then burst into tears, understandably.

Ramon Santiago was one of the lucky ones to score a generator before they’d sold out. He happened to take notice of Pam’s distress and insisted that she take the generator that he’d purchased.

