Florida: Car Twerkers on Loose

By Ben Davis
|
Mar 15, 5:22 AM

In the past few days, women have been filmed shaking their butts on top of cars in Miami, Florida because….. Florida.

One woman was caught twerking on top of a car driving down a street Monday night.

A different woman was filmed on Sunday twerking on top of a police ATV at South Beach. A cop ended up pushing her off his vehicle.

According to cops, The woman was not arrested and the situation remained peaceful.

Huffington Post has MORE.

