Floaty McFloatface Is Real

By Ben Davis
|
Mar 31, 8:54 AM

No one has figured out when you ask the internet to help name your boat/vessel/car/etc you’ll never get a serious response. “Boaty McBoatface” ring a bell?

Well, now the Isle of Wight council needed to name their new state-of-the-art floating bridge.  So they posted a picture on Facebook, asking for the public to come up with a name for it and the best six suggestions would be put to the public vote.

The public did not disappoint. Behold… “Floaty McFloatface.”

The overwhelming majority of the comments on the Facebook post call for it to be named “Floaty McFloatface.” Here’s the thing, the council is now saying if that is the most popular, then that is what it will be.

