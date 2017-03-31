Floaty McFloatface Is Real

No one has figured out when you ask the internet to help name your boat/vessel/car/etc you’ll never get a serious response. “Boaty McBoatface” ring a bell?

Well, now the Isle of Wight council needed to name their new state-of-the-art floating bridge. So they posted a picture on Facebook, asking for the public to come up with a name for it and the best six suggestions would be put to the public vote.

The public did not disappoint. Behold… “Floaty McFloatface.”

Isle of Wight launches new "floating bridge" ferry and polls the public on what it should be named. Behold the entirely predictable result: pic.twitter.com/QgdnSo8eTF — Thomas Seal (@TW_Seal) March 30, 2017

The overwhelming majority of the comments on the Facebook post call for it to be named “Floaty McFloatface.” Here’s the thing, the council is now saying if that is the most popular, then that is what it will be.

"Everybody seems very happy about it" says @sallyperry from @onthewight of Floaty McFloatface pic.twitter.com/0HEyZyv3aw — DailySunday Politics (@daily_politics) March 30, 2017

