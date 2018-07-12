Five-Year-Old Selena Gomez Is Cute AF

Moms are great like this!
Selena Gomez’s mom, Mandy, shared a clip of Selena on social media as a sassy 5-year-old…and it gives us LIFE.
She’s taking a call from her mom back in August 1997 to tell her mom about her day at school.
@selenagomez talking to me on the phone when I was at work asking about her day at school. My sassy, independent, boss lady, adorable gigantic piece of my heart, first born love. Gracie is exactly like this. Diabolical. XO. My girls are born leaders. Why do they grow up? Her sweet little eyes and massive eyelashes.