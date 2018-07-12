Five-Year-Old Selena Gomez Is Cute AF
By Kelly K
|
Jul 12, 2018 @ 10:52 AM

Moms are great like this!

 

Selena Gomez’s mom, Mandy, shared a clip of Selena on social media as a sassy 5-year-old…and it gives us LIFE.

She’s taking a call from her mom back in August 1997 to tell her mom about her day at school.

