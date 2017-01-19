A high-end matchmaker has revealed the five types of men that you should never fall in love with. Below is a list of guys that you should run from unless you want to waste time.

1. “The Mama’s Boy” is the MASTER of commitment issues!

He doesn’t make decisions without his mom’s input. He could also be non-committal because he is already committed to his main squeeze: His mother.

A way to spot a Mama’s Boy is when his mother helps him pick out his house or clothes, instead of his partner. Also, if mommy must come over to take care of him when he is sick and he is 30 or older, you definitely lose this guy quicker than a bad habit.

2. “The Non-Committal Guy” will probably NEVER commit.

If he says he doesn’t want a commitment, he means it and you need to respect that.

You aren’t going to change his mind or get what you truly want by sticking around and waiting for him to see the light. Say farewell and move on.

3. “The Player” isn’t going to change and suddenly want to commit to you.

This guy is out for one thing only and his main function is to play around. If he does marry you, he’ll probably still act like a player. You can easily spot him on Facebook with all the hot women in his photos. Drop him and his special commitment issues.

4. “The Narcissist” probably couldn’t commit even if he wanted to.

He’s the pretty boy with a few sociopathic tendencies. You might confuse the narcissist for a player, but he actually is in a very real relationship – with himself. There is no room for you, your needs, or your issues because he is far too obsessed himself.

5. “The Flake” may want to commit, but don’t count on him to do it soon.

Women get called flaky all the time but, the truth is — men are just as flaky, if not more so. He’s the type of guy you end up in a text-lationship with, who says he’s so into you, yet can never make time for a real date where you can really talk. Maybe he just doesn’t know what he wants to do with his life, but you’ll most likely get tired of this guy real quick.

I’ve dated all of these types of guys, and a combination of them…because my dating life is FANTASTIC….