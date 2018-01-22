Fish With Human-Like Teeth A Problem In Arizona

A fisherman in Arizona was shocked when he reeled in a fish with human-like teeth.
The fish was later identified as a pacu fish, native to South America and a relative of the piranha.
A Game and Fish official says the pacu fish start out as pets that people dump into lakes once they get too big to manage.
He added the issue is becoming a problem because the invasive species crowd out native species to lakes and steams in the state.
