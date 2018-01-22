Fish With Human-Like Teeth A Problem In Arizona

A pacu, a popular tropical fish sold at pet shops around the country, is shown Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2002 in Atlanta. Pacus can be mistaken for piranha when released into rivers and lakes. Department of Natural Resources officials discourage the release of any alien aquatic plant or animal species that could harm native populations. Their concerns are backed by a state law that prohibits any fish stocking in rivers, streams and lakes, but excludes private ponds. (AP Photo)

A fisherman in Arizona was shocked when he reeled in a fish with human-like teeth.

The fish was later identified as a pacu fish, native to South America and a relative of the piranha.

A Game and Fish official says the pacu fish start out as pets that people dump into lakes once they get too big to manage.

He added the issue is becoming a problem because the invasive species crowd out native species to lakes and steams in the state.

