First Rescues Of The Soccer Boys Trapped In A Thai Cave

This is GREAT NEWS!

At least four of a group of boys trapped inside a cave in northern Thailand for two weeks have been been brought out, according to the tweets from Thai Navy Seals. Rescuers decided to go ahead with the dangerous operation on Sunday because of fears of rising waters. Divers are guiding the 12 boys and their coach through darkness and submerged passageways towards the mouth of the Tham Luang cave system. They are being rescued in groups. It is unclear how long the mission will take. Reuters news agency are reporting that six of the 12 boys trapped in the cave have now been brought out, quoting a senior member of the rescue medical team.

