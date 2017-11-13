The First Person Is Already Lined Up For Black Friday

See the guy above, there’s another guy giving him a run for his money:

There’s a guy who’s already camping out in front of a Best Buy in Laredo, Texas for Black Friday. And apparently he put his tent down last Tuesday, so as far as we know, he was the first person in the country to start lining up.

When the day finally arrives, he’ll have been waiting in line for 17 days. Holy cow.

When a news reporter went to interview him, he didn’t want to be on camera or give his name. He also didn’t say what he’s hoping to buy.

But you can see the guy’s arm and hear his interview HERE!