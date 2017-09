Will Smith shared a pic of the cast of the live-action remake of ‘Aladdin’ now in production. There will be some big shoes to fill as Robin Williams largely improvised his role as the Genie for the animated Disney movie.

The photo shows Smith and co-stars Mena Massoud (Aladdin), Naomi Scott (Princess Jasmine), and Marwan Kenzari (Jafar).

There will be the classic songs from the original, some new songs and a few new characters including a romantic rival for Prince Ali.

No release date yet…

