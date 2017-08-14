Firefighter Adopts Dog He Helped Save From Fire

Oh my heart.

Earlier this month, firefighters responded to a house fire in New York city.

One of the firefighters was responding when one of the members of the home told firefighters there were two dogs trapped inside.

Unfortunately one of the sweet puppies didn’t make it, but they found another under a bed. The quickly go the puppy out of the house. He had some burns and they gave him oxygen and wet him down.

So after they rescued the puppy, the firefighters then realized the family didn’t want the dog anymore. WHAT?!!!?? EXCUSE ME?! After all that you don’t want this cute puppy?!!!

Thank goodness for the firefighter though, because he made arrangements to adopt the dog!! He named him Titus.

The firefighter said:

“He’s doing alright. He walks a little funny because he got some burns on his paws. He’s healing up,” Dexter said. “It’s great for Titus. I don’t know what life Titus would have had but after this I know he’ll have a great life.”

I’m not crying you are…