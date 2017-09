Suge Knight is speaking out from jail saying he thinks there’s a good chance Tupac Shakur is alive. He talked to Ice-T and Soledad O’Brien — on the phone from the L.A. County jail. Suge told them something about Pac’s hospital stay after the 1996 shooting just doesn’t add up for him.

It’s part of a new special called “Who Shot Biggie & Tupac?” airing Sunday, September 24 on Fox.

