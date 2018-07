FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2014, file photo, Fergie arrives at the 42nd annual American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live in Los Angeles. Fergie said the concept for her latest hit “M.I.L.F. $” was in the works for several years, and she’s hoping to inspire and empower mothers to find a balance between motherhood, career life and “me time.” The song and white-hot video, co-starring Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, Ciara and others, debuted Friday, July 1, 2016, and quickly became a trending topic on social media. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP, File)

Remember when Fergie sang the National Anthem at the NBA All Star Game? It was…different.

The fine folks at Bad Lip reading have clearly been holding onto this one since that fateful night in February. Rightfully so! They posted it yesterday on the United States’ 242nd birthday. The title of this song; “Nobody Wants My Bread”.