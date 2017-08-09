It Feels Good: Archer With No Arms Wins First Place

Matt Stutzman was born with no arms and just took home first place at a national archery competition this past weekend in Indiana. He did it by using his feet!

Matt won the silver medal in the 2012 Paralympian games in London, but this is the first year he is competing in the able-bodied division.

His tagline has become, “What’s your excuse?”

“If a guy without arms can get a bow and sit down and compete with the best in the world at a sport with them using their arms, what’s your excuse?”

His advice is very simple: “Get off the couch and get it done.”

Wow!