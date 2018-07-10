Feel Good Story: Firefighters Finish Laying Sod For Man That Had A Heart Attack

Thank you, Florida, for giving us a GOOD story!!

First responders in Florida finished a man’s yard work after he suffered a heart attack. The man and his wife were rushing to clean up their yard to avoid a fine from their homeowner’s association when he had the heart attack. He kept telling his wife to take care of their grass while on his way to the hospital. Seven firefighters heard the convo, so they went back to the home and finished the job.

The fire department posted on Facebook they “believe in helping the community whenever they are needed.”