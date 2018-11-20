Feel Good: Documentary Crew Breaks Silent Code

Observe but don’t participate.

That’s the unwritten rule of nature documentaries that was broken the other day. A BBC documentary crew in Antarctica made the decision to intervene when a group of penguins and their babies became trapped in a ravine.

They were filming an episode of “Dynasties.” Mother penguins were seen leaving chicks behind when they couldn’t make it up the slope.  When the crew began witnessing little baby penguins dying, they decided to take action and shovel a path out of the ravine!

