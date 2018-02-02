Father of Nassar Accuser Attempts To Attack Him

Randall Margraves is the father of 3 girls who were sexually assaulted by Larry Nassar. In court on Friday, he attempted to attack Nassar
**Warning, some language below may be offensive**
The past few weeks have been an emotionally charged barrage of story after story of Larry Nassar’s abhorrent behavior toward minors. Worse, he was their doctor, a man to be trusted to keep them in tip top physical health so that they could perform at the highest level. He violated that trust and because of that – has been sentenced to 175 years in prison.
Margraves is the father of a 13 year old girl who had just finished giving the court an impact statement. Emotions ran high when Margraves asked the judge if he too could make a statement. The judge agreed and here’s what transpired.
Margraves: “I would ask you to as part of this sentencing to grant me five minutes in a locked room with this demon.”
Judge: “You know I can’t do that.”
Margraves: “Would you give me one minute?”
When the judge turned him down for a second time, he lunged at Nassar.
I don’t think there’s a person on Earth who can blame Margraves for his actions. Thankfully, the judge understanding the gravity of the situation allowed Margraves to leave without fine or imprisonment.