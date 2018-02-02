Father of Nassar Accuser Attempts To Attack Him

In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar, 54, appears in court for a plea hearing in Lansing, Mich. Nasser, a sports doctor accused of molesting girls while working for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University pleaded, guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault and will face at least 25 years in prison.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Randall Margraves is the father of 3 girls who were sexually assaulted by Larry Nassar. In court on Friday, he attempted to attack Nassar

**Warning, some language below may be offensive**

The past few weeks have been an emotionally charged barrage of story after story of Larry Nassar’s abhorrent behavior toward minors. Worse, he was their doctor, a man to be trusted to keep them in tip top physical health so that they could perform at the highest level. He violated that trust and because of that – has been sentenced to 175 years in prison.

Margraves is the father of a 13 year old girl who had just finished giving the court an impact statement. Emotions ran high when Margraves asked the judge if he too could make a statement. The judge agreed and here’s what transpired.

Margraves: “I would ask you to as part of this sentencing to grant me five minutes in a locked room with this demon.”

Judge: “You know I can’t do that.”

Margraves: “Would you give me one minute?”

When the judge turned him down for a second time, he lunged at Nassar.

I don’t think there’s a person on Earth who can blame Margraves for his actions. Thankfully, the judge understanding the gravity of the situation allowed Margraves to leave without fine or imprisonment.