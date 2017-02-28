Fat Tuesday Cocktails!!! #PartyResponsibly

You know when our friends from Brown-Forman are in the building, they are bringing a party!! Here are some ideas for some Fat Tuesday cocktails…

Jimi-Twister

1 oz el Jimador Tequilor Silver

.5 oz Dark Rum

.25 oz 151 Rum

.5 Grenadine

3 oz Pineapple Juice

3 oz Orange Juice

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a glass over fresh ice and garnish with black raspberries and cute straw!

Classic Margarita

1.5 oz el Jimador Tequila

.5 oz Triple Sec

3 oz Sour Mix

Shake ingredients with ice and pour into a glass. Garnish with colorful sugar-salt rim, colorful fruit or a festive straw! And always offer your guests mocktails, water and plenty of New Orleans-style food like King Cake, beignets, cookies or these Spicy Shrimp & Sausage Skewers:

1 lb shrimp (peeled and deveined)

1 lb smoked sausage

1 red onion

1 package cherry tomatoes

2 tbsp Cajun seasoning

Drizzle of olive oil

Toss shrimp with Cajun seasoning in a large bowl. Stack shrimp, sausage slices, tomato and onion on a skewer, drizzle with olive oil. Grill 1-2 minutes per side, or until the shrimp is cooked through. Serve with lemon wedges.