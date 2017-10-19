“Fashion Police” Is Ending…In Case You Care

03/01/2013 - Joan Rivers and Melissa Rivers - Gray Line New York Sightseeing Tours Honors Joan Rivers, Melissa Rivers and WE TV's "Joan & Melissa: Joan Knows Best?" Season 3 Premiere on March 1, 2013 - Pier 78 at 455 12th Avenue and 38th Street - New York City, NY, USA - Keywords: blue coat, chain necklace, mother and daughter, fur coat, sparkley butterfly ring, necklace, yellow-green scarf, black sweater Orientation: Landscape Face Count: 2 - False - Photo Credit: Laurence Agron / PR Photos - Contact (1-866-551-7827) - Landscape Face Count: 2

“Fashion Police” is coming to an end.

E! announced the last episode will air November 27th and included never-before-seen footage of the show’s creator, Joan Rivers, from an 80’s themed episode.

They’ll also looked back at the most memorable moments.

