Does Farting Burn Calories?

This has been going around the Internet a couple years, but has recently resurfaced.

Sorry to break it to you, if this was your diet plan, but it’s not true. According to Snopes:

Although Google may return the results shown above to such a query, the source the search engine cites for this information, a Facebook page called “F A C T,” does not offer any evidence proving this claim.

When I hear I haven’t been burning thousands of calories all these years:

via GIPHY