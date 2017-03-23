How Far Would YOU Travel For Food?

By Ben Davis
|
Mar 23, 5:16 AM

I guess there are only 2 McDonald’s left in America that sell pizza! So 3 guys travel about 500 miles to get some. Writing:

They still sell McDonald’s Pizza in Spencer, West Virginia and Pomeroy, Ohio. We wanted to re-live the 90’s McDonald’s Pizza experience so we took a little roadtrip down south from London, Ontario to West Virginia. Worth it.

How far would you travel for food?  How far HAVE you traveled for food?

I’ll warn you there are some swears because they get really excited when they see the McDonald’s. 😂

Related Content

Good News: McDonald’s Employee With Down Syn...
This Guy Went To McDonald’s For A Milkshake,...
Street Artists in London Are Painting Amazing Mura...
Burger King Won Halloween
Pizzeria Draws Line At Pineapple
Clown Sightings Creep Into Kentucky
Comments