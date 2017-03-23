I guess there are only 2 McDonald’s left in America that sell pizza! So 3 guys travel about 500 miles to get some. Writing:

They still sell McDonald’s Pizza in Spencer, West Virginia and Pomeroy, Ohio. We wanted to re-live the 90’s McDonald’s Pizza experience so we took a little roadtrip down south from London, Ontario to West Virginia. Worth it.

How far would you travel for food? How far HAVE you traveled for food?

I’ll warn you there are some swears because they get really excited when they see the McDonald’s. 😂