Fans in Shock as Ariana Grande Chops Off Signature Pony Tail

It’s the end of an era for Ariana Grande and perhaps a signal for many more changes coming soon as she flaunts a new hair style on Instagram.

Like someone ripping off a band-aid, Ariana Grande dropped a new hairstyle on us and fans are shook! After a break-up, major life traumas, a failed engagement and everything else Grande has endured in the past 2 years; is it any surprise she’s done this?

Long gone are the long, pony-tailed locks and now replaced with a playful lob. However short as it may be, we seriously doubt the pony-tail is gone for good. After all, it is still long enough to pull back into her signature look. One she claims to need after damaging her hair due to constant dyeing.

As promised, Ariana has immersed herself into her music following the break-up with Pete Davidson. She recently released a new song called “Thank You, Next” – a thinly veiled homage to exes Ricky Alvarez, Pete Davidson, Mac Miller and Big Sean.

Last night, Ari hit us with a tidbit of a new song called “Needy”.

Now the obvious question: who’s that man playing the piano?! Next?