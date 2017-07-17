Fan Plays at Wimbledon After ‘Giving Advice’ to Players

During a casual invitation doubles match at Wimbledon on Friday, Belgium’s four-time Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters began soliciting serving advice from the stadium.
Not one to hold back, a fan named Chris Quinn called down that she should try a body serve, which is when a player hits the ball into their opponent’s body.
“You said body?” she asked, laughing and pointing to her opponent’s place: “Why don’t you go there?”
He gladly accepted a racquet, but because his Green Lantern T-shirt and shorts were in violation of the strict all-white dress code, Kim retrieved a white skirt from her bag and helped him slip it over his shorts.
well there i am in all my glory 🙂 https://t.co/UwyYVmL8lj
— chris (@chrisquinnirl) July 17, 2017
He actually returned her serve on the first try. He later tweeted his appreciation to Kim Clijsters, saying his daughters are big fans.
Thank you for going easy on me with the serve. You have made me a bigger hero to my 3 daughters who worship you BTW.
— chris (@chrisquinnirl) July 15, 2017