Fan Plays at Wimbledon After ‘Giving Advice’ to Players

During a casual invitation doubles match at Wimbledon on Friday, Belgium’s four-time Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters began soliciting serving advice from the stadium.

Not one to hold back, a fan named Chris Quinn called down that she should try a body serve, which is when a player hits the ball into their opponent’s body.

“You said body?” she asked, laughing and pointing to her opponent’s place: “Why don’t you go there?”

He gladly accepted a racquet, but because his Green Lantern T-shirt and shorts were in violation of the strict all-white dress code, Kim retrieved a white skirt from her bag and helped him slip it over his shorts.

well there i am in all my glory 🙂 https://t.co/UwyYVmL8lj — chris (@chrisquinnirl) July 17, 2017

He actually returned her serve on the first try. He later tweeted his appreciation to Kim Clijsters, saying his daughters are big fans.