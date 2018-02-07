Family’s Emergency Good Reminder for Pet Owners

This photo taken Jan. 6, 2010 shows Brodie, a golden retriever, looking over the half door entrance of the grooming room at Happy Paws in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

This is my worst nightmare, but a good reminder for pet owners!

A puppers quest for pancakes went up in flames in Massachusetts. The family pet started a fire when it jumped on a stove and hit the stove knobs, starting a fire in the home.

THANK GOODNESS for the first responders that arrived on the scene to stop the blaze from spreading!

The fire department recommended that if you have small children or pets in your home, to look into purchasing safety covers for your stove controls.

