This Fact About Skittles Will Ruin Your Whole Life

FILE- This June 1, 2016, file photo shows Skittles in New York. Skittles has temporarily ditched its rainbow theme in favor of an all-white look in the United Kingdom and Germany in order to celebrate LGBT pride. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

We know Froot Loops are all one flavor, even though they’re different colors. But that’s not true for Skittles, right? I mean, when I bite into a purple one, I taste grape. The green ones are lime. The yellow ones are lemon.

Nope.

According to a neuropsychologist (I don’t even know what that is), named Don Katz, even though it seems unbelievable, all Skittles are the same flavor . . . a generic “fruit” taste. WHAT?!?!! WHY?!?!?!

So why do we THINK they taste different? It’s because our brains associate their colors with certain tastes . . . we KNOW yellow is supposed to mean lemon, so we THINK yellow tastes like lemon.

And there’s more. Skittles are SCENTED too. So when you bite that yellow Skittle, your brain sees the color, smells the smell, and you believe you’re eating a lemon flavor.

So why don’t they make each one the actual flavor? Katz says, quote, “It’s cheaper to make things smell and look different than it is to make them actually taste different.”

My whole life is a lie.