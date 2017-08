It only takes about 100 seconds for the eclipse to permanently damage your eye sight.

The solar eclipse we’ll be experiencing will be the last one for more than 100 years that we will be able to see without traveling. So take in this astronomical wonder, but make sure you do so safely.

Despite what your sunglass retailer may have told you, you cannot look at the sun with your fancy sunglasses. You will need special glasses that you can get almost anywhere.