Excuse Us While We Shop: Best Cyber Monday Deals We all know what you'll be doing today… These are the best Cyber Monday deals according to RetailMeNot and TODAY: Kohl's: Extra 20 percent off, plus free shipping on $25 or more Macy's: Extra 20 percent off, plus free shipping on $25 or more Best Buy: Save up to $300 on Samsung TVs Amazon: Save 30-50 percent on select toy brands Walmart: Select toys up to 60 percent off 2018Christmascyber mondaydealsHolidayHolidaysshopping