Which Ex Turned Taylor Into Quasimodo??

One of Taylor Swift’s besties, Todrick Hall, says he never approved of one of her exes. He doesn’t name this person, but fans assume it’s Tom Hiddleston.

He said in an interview, “There was a time last year, I don’t know if I’m supposed to say anything, she was dating someone. I’d actually never met this person, but I could I could just tell every time I would talk to her, she would hunch over. I sent her this picture of her as Quasimodo that I edited. Because I was like, ‘You cannot turn into Quasimodo for this guy. Every time you say his name, you hunch over.'”

He says now Taylor is the happiest he has ever seen her and she’s standing tall. CLICK HERE FOR THAT INTERVIEW

BTW…This was the video he did that led to their friendship…

FULL STORY