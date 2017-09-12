You’ll Never Believe Some of the Things In Pumpkin Spice

It’s officially PSL season ladies and gentlemen.
Here is the official definition of a Pumpkin Spice Latte according to Urban Dictionary:
A drink from starbucks that many white girls drink during the fall while dressed in boots (typically uggs), yoga pants (or leggings of some sort), and a jacket.
Now some may say the obsession is too real (cough Kelly K cough), but I disagree. The pumpkin spice season brings along with it joy, hope, and ‘Hocus Pocus.’
So if anyone tells you that the PSL obsession has crossed a line, you tell them to go home because you don’t need that kind of negativity in your life. Mmmmhkay.
Now to the important part….Here is a complete list of everything on the planet that you can get in Pumpkin spice:
- Pumpkin Spice Oreo
If I were a #spicegirl my name definitely would be #pumpkinspice. #oreos #pumpkinspiceoreos #limitededitionoreos #pumpkinspiceeverything pic.twitter.com/H4FnzYHRGc
— Clever Cactus (@glassrunningshu) September 9, 2017
2. Pumpkin Spice Cough Drops
No One Asked For Pumpkin Spice Cough Drops, Yet Here We Are https://t.co/AZTlmZXXwB pic.twitter.com/AETL0YWKHF
— Scary Mommy (@ScaryMommy) September 8, 2017
2. Pumpkin Spice Donuts
Geez summer ain't even over and we already have Pumpkin Spice lattes, donuts and more – https://t.co/FH7RqvvH5Z
— Bill Schrier (@billschrier) September 1, 2017
4. Pumpkin Spice Cheerios
No better way to end the day after a #DunkinDonuts #PumpkinSpiceLatte w/pumpkin spice donut! Thanks #Cheerios pic.twitter.com/zBEEti6Tlf
— MarylandGirl (@BlandyCP) September 3, 2017
5. Pumpkin Spice Eggo
So the "Limited Edition" Pumpkin Spice #Eggos have been at my Target all year & they've become a main source of food for most of 2017 🎃🍽🎃🍽 pic.twitter.com/fZy3TddeYM
— yOyO Suicide (@yOyOSuicide) June 21, 2017
6. Pumpkin Spice Marsh mellows
How do you like to eat your Pumpkin Spice Mallows?? {TIP: stock up before they're all gone… https://t.co/yd8NaBX5JP pic.twitter.com/BwqmtaETZ3
— JET-PUFFED (@KRAFTJETPUFFED) November 8, 2016
7. Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese
Apparently pumpkin spice cream cheese is a thing pic.twitter.com/OpLje9COxa
— river is okay | 184 (@nhlrasmussen) September 9, 2017
8. Pumpkin Spice Creamer
silk pumpkin spice creamer!! it's the same price as the non vegan kind 🙂 pic.twitter.com/faO7TQ4Tdv
— brianneⓋ (@briannexwest) September 10, 2017
9. Pop Tarts and Mini Wheats….
@peanutastronaut so much pumpkin spice! They even befouled Pop Tarts! Oh, the humanity! pic.twitter.com/LrIk75pJyG
— Poohiedog (@PoohieDog) September 9, 2017
10. Pumpkin Spice Twinkies
WHYYY, PUMPKIN SPICE TWINKIES! you have to be kidding me pic.twitter.com/Ud2MQ2LzOQ
— TheSmashedOreo (@TheSmashedOreo) September 5, 2017
11. PS Deodorant
I may or may not have pre-ordered this:
Pumpkin spice deodorant is coming for your PSL-loving soul: https://t.co/M6vPXFTzbE pic.twitter.com/ci6VR1ydk1
— Glamour (@glamourmag) September 11, 2017
12. PSL Highlighter
I also may or may not own this:
https://t.co/vGRzzi8sJi There Is Now A Pumpkin Spice Latte Highlighter & The Results May Shock You: You can now… https://t.co/OOe8TqD81i pic.twitter.com/vKqWEewFns
— Vipleyo (@Vipleyo) August 29, 2017
13. PSL Purse
NEED:
Starting my day with a Betsey Pumpkin Spice Latte! 👛☀️☕️🎃💕💕
XoX💋💋👉https://t.co/2TdmdMzZbT pic.twitter.com/TCgpEyWmQV
— Betsey Johnson (@xoBetseyJohnson) September 11, 2017
Okay so for these next items, I’m 99.7% sure they may or may not be real….
14. PSL Condoms…………………………..
I love fall. Pumpkin Spice Frapps, Pumpkin donuts, pumpkin pie, pumpkin spice… condoms? #PumpkinSpiceEverything pic.twitter.com/7BH3PM3B1K
— Cobalt Flux (@CobaltFlux) September 7, 2017
15. PS Tampons
omg wtf pumpkin spice tampons…where has humanity gone? ⚡️ “Are you ready for pumpkin spice … everything?”https://t.co/mAYVhPYWoW
— raquelmoore (@huntingmeanlife) September 1, 2017
Also….
P.S. Here’s a snapchat video sequence of me freaking out the day the magical #PSL came out!! :
Other people:
If you buy me a pumpkin spice latte I'll pour it into your Uggs for free.
— Marta Effing (@MartaEffing) September 10, 2017
Me: