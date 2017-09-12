You’ll Never Believe Some of the Things In Pumpkin Spice

It’s officially PSL season ladies and gentlemen.

Here is the official definition of a Pumpkin Spice Latte according to Urban Dictionary:

A drink from starbucks that many white girls drink during the fall while dressed in boots (typically uggs), yoga pants (or leggings of some sort), and a jacket.

Now some may say the obsession is too real (cough Kelly K cough), but I disagree. The pumpkin spice season brings along with it joy, hope, and ‘Hocus Pocus.’

So if anyone tells you that the PSL obsession has crossed a line, you tell them to go home because you don’t need that kind of negativity in your life. Mmmmhkay.

Now to the important part….Here is a complete list of everything on the planet that you can get in Pumpkin spice:

Pumpkin Spice Oreo

2. Pumpkin Spice Cough Drops

No One Asked For Pumpkin Spice Cough Drops, Yet Here We Are https://t.co/AZTlmZXXwB pic.twitter.com/AETL0YWKHF — Scary Mommy (@ScaryMommy) September 8, 2017

2. Pumpkin Spice Donuts

Geez summer ain't even over and we already have Pumpkin Spice lattes, donuts and more – https://t.co/FH7RqvvH5Z — Bill Schrier (@billschrier) September 1, 2017

4. Pumpkin Spice Cheerios

5. Pumpkin Spice Eggo

So the "Limited Edition" Pumpkin Spice #Eggos have been at my Target all year & they've become a main source of food for most of 2017 🎃🍽🎃🍽 pic.twitter.com/fZy3TddeYM — yOyO Suicide (@yOyOSuicide) June 21, 2017

6. Pumpkin Spice Marsh mellows

How do you like to eat your Pumpkin Spice Mallows?? {TIP: stock up before they're all gone… https://t.co/yd8NaBX5JP pic.twitter.com/BwqmtaETZ3 — JET-PUFFED (@KRAFTJETPUFFED) November 8, 2016

7. Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese

Apparently pumpkin spice cream cheese is a thing pic.twitter.com/OpLje9COxa — river is okay | 184 (@nhlrasmussen) September 9, 2017

8. Pumpkin Spice Creamer

silk pumpkin spice creamer!! it's the same price as the non vegan kind 🙂 pic.twitter.com/faO7TQ4Tdv — brianneⓋ (@briannexwest) September 10, 2017

9. Pop Tarts and Mini Wheats….

@peanutastronaut so much pumpkin spice! They even befouled Pop Tarts! Oh, the humanity! pic.twitter.com/LrIk75pJyG — Poohiedog (@PoohieDog) September 9, 2017

10. Pumpkin Spice Twinkies

WHYYY, PUMPKIN SPICE TWINKIES! you have to be kidding me pic.twitter.com/Ud2MQ2LzOQ — TheSmashedOreo (@TheSmashedOreo) September 5, 2017

11. PS Deodorant

I may or may not have pre-ordered this:

Pumpkin spice deodorant is coming for your PSL-loving soul: https://t.co/M6vPXFTzbE pic.twitter.com/ci6VR1ydk1 — Glamour (@glamourmag) September 11, 2017

12. PSL Highlighter

I also may or may not own this:

https://t.co/vGRzzi8sJi There Is Now A Pumpkin Spice Latte Highlighter & The Results May Shock You: You can now… https://t.co/OOe8TqD81i pic.twitter.com/vKqWEewFns — Vipleyo (@Vipleyo) August 29, 2017

13. PSL Purse

NEED:

Starting my day with a Betsey Pumpkin Spice Latte! 👛☀️☕️🎃💕💕

XoX💋💋👉https://t.co/2TdmdMzZbT pic.twitter.com/TCgpEyWmQV — Betsey Johnson (@xoBetseyJohnson) September 11, 2017

Okay so for these next items, I’m 99.7% sure they may or may not be real….

14. PSL Condoms…………………………..

I love fall. Pumpkin Spice Frapps, Pumpkin donuts, pumpkin pie, pumpkin spice… condoms? #PumpkinSpiceEverything pic.twitter.com/7BH3PM3B1K — Cobalt Flux (@CobaltFlux) September 7, 2017

15. PS Tampons

omg wtf pumpkin spice tampons…where has humanity gone? ⚡️ “Are you ready for pumpkin spice … everything?”https://t.co/mAYVhPYWoW — raquelmoore (@huntingmeanlife) September 1, 2017

Also….

P.S. Here’s a snapchat video sequence of me freaking out the day the magical #PSL came out!! :

Other people:

If you buy me a pumpkin spice latte I'll pour it into your Uggs for free. — Marta Effing (@MartaEffing) September 10, 2017

Me: