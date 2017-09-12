You’ll Never Believe Some of the Things In Pumpkin Spice
By Chelsea Thomas
Sep 12, 2017 @ 9:00 AM

It’s officially PSL season ladies and gentlemen.

Here is the official definition of a Pumpkin Spice Latte according to Urban Dictionary:

A drink from starbucks that many white girls drink during the fall while dressed in boots (typically uggs), yoga pants (or leggings of some sort), and a jacket.

Now some may say the obsession is too real (cough Kelly K cough), but I disagree. The pumpkin spice season brings along with it joy, hope, and ‘Hocus Pocus.’

So if anyone tells you that the PSL obsession has crossed a line, you tell them to go home because you don’t need that kind of negativity in your life. Mmmmhkay.

Now to the important part….Here is a complete list of everything on the planet that you can get in Pumpkin spice: 

  1. Pumpkin Spice Oreo

2. Pumpkin Spice Cough Drops

2. Pumpkin Spice Donuts

4. Pumpkin Spice Cheerios

5. Pumpkin Spice Eggo

6. Pumpkin Spice Marsh mellows

7. Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese

8. Pumpkin Spice Creamer

9. Pop Tarts and Mini Wheats….

10. Pumpkin Spice Twinkies

11. PS Deodorant

I may or may not have pre-ordered this:

12. PSL Highlighter

I also may or may not own this:

13. PSL Purse

NEED:

Okay so for these next items, I’m 99.7% sure they may or may not be real….

14. PSL Condoms…………………………..

15. PS Tampons

Also….

All the PSL clothes via Pinterest HERE! 

ANDDD all the PS recipes HERE! 

P.S. Here’s a snapchat video sequence of me freaking out the day the magical #PSL came out!! :

Other people:

Me:

Laura GIFs - Find & Share on GIPHY

 

